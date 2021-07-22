efforts-at-improving-nigeria’s-security-are-paying-off,-says-gov-bagudu

Buhari flanked by Governors Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and his Plateau counterpart, Solomon Lalong. Photo: State House

Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State says the government’s efforts at securing the country and improving agriculture are yielding dividends.

The governor spoke on Thursday when some Progressives Governors visited President Muhammadu Buhari in his Daura country home in Katsina State.

“I drove from Kebbi State to Daura, and stopped to pick the Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, and realized that for the eight hours of coming here, we didn’t see more than 10km of land that was not cultivated,” the Kebbi leader explained.

“It goes to show that the efforts to improve security are also paying off. Farmers are taking advantage and planting.”

READ ALSO: Police Rescue Two Abducted Bethel Baptist School Students

President Buhari believes his government has done much with little. Photo: State House.

Governor Bagudu equally lauded President Buhari for providing vision and strong leadership to the APC.

“In six weeks, Your Excellency, you have commissioned projects in Lagos, Kano, Katsina and Borno States, and also launched some projects virtually,” he said.

“We appreciate the projects the federal government is doing in every state of the country and supporting governors, even those that are not so progressive.”

President Muhammadu while addressing the governors, called on historians and intellectuals to be fair in documenting his government, asking them to reflect on the level of insecurity in Nigeria before he assumed office.

The 78-year-old noted that it would be unfortunate to mislead the electorate with lies, and personal bias, emphasising the need to put the larger interest of the country beyond other considerations.

“For the time remaining, and for those who have one more term in office based on the provision of the constitution, the elections are important to the parties,” Garba Shehu, one of his media aides, Garba Shehu, quoted him as saying.