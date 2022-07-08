efcc-rescue-17-year-old-yahoo-apprentice-abducted-for-rituals-by-his-boss

A 17-year-old alleged yahoo apprentice, Destiny Peter, has been rescued by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), just before he was used for ritual in Abuja.

The EFCC, in a statement, said the teenage boy was rescued on July 1 from an apartment in Mpape, a suburb of Abuja.

On Friday, July 1st, Peter was able to get in touch with the anti-graft agency through its Twitter account, @officialEFCC, and he described how some alleged internet fraudsters (yahoo boys) abducted him with the intention of using him for money rituals.

“Good afternoon sir, I called the EFCC number and lay some complaints about some yahoo boys intending using me for ritual and he said I should send a screenshot of the location The house is in Mpape, but don’t know the exact place so check google map and save the screenshot. I’m in the bathroom because I don’t want his boys to know what I’m doing. My name is Destiny Peter and the place is Mpape. I don’t know the actual place but I used google maps and the people in the house now are his boys. Hold on let me try and do a video, sir”. Peter had written in a series of tweets.

He was then instructed to send a screenshot of his location to the EFCC using the Google Location App on his smartphone.

The commission mobilized a team of operatives to rescue the youngster from the location in Mpape after receiving the Twitter SOS.

When they arrived at the residence, they discovered Peter locked in a room and met four other suspects, who were later taken into custody.

The suspects were identified as Aboaba David, 16, Isaac Johnson, 18, in-house cook, Miracle Moses, 20, and leader of the syndicate, Jamilu Aliyu, 20, popularly known as Jamilu Smith.

Upon questioning, Peter disclosed that Jamilu Smith had threatened to have him sacrificed for rituals if he failed to cash out (defraud) victims within two weeks.