EFCC releases Saraki from custody — after questioning over ‘money laundering’ – TheCable

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has released Bukola Saraki, former senate president, hours after he was invited for questioning over allegations of money laundering and corruption.

The development comes days after the EFCC asked the federal high court in Abuja to vacate an order restraining the commission from probing the former Kwara governor.

According to an EFCC official who spoke to TheCable on the condition of anonymity, Saraki, who was questioned over his link to alleged misappropriation of funds, was released on Saturday night on bail.

Speaking on the development, Yusuph Olaniyonu, media aide to the former senate president, said Saraki visited the EFCC office in Abuja “on his own volition”.

In a statement on Saturday night, Olaniyonu said the former Kwara governor visited the commission’s office because he wanted to get clarification on issues the EFCC may have against him.

“The Media Office of Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki will like to confirm that this afternoon, Dr. Saraki on his own volition visited the office of the EFCC to clarify any issue that the commission may want to raise with him,” the statement reads.

“It will be recalled that following the order of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on the Fundamental Human Rights case filed by Dr. Saraki during the period of the former chairman of the EFCC which precluded the commission from investigating him until the matter is dispensed with, the commission at the last hearing on July 14, 2021, pleaded with the judge that the order was preventing them from doing their job.

“Following this complaint, Dr. Saraki, as a responsible citizen, on his own volition approached the commission that at the earliest convenient date, he was willing to visit the commission’s office and clarify all issues they might want to raise with him.

“He, therefore, visited the commission’s office this afternoon and answered some questions. He is back home. He was not arrested. Dr. Saraki also assured the commission that he has nothing to hide and will always make himself available to clear all issues that may require his attention.”