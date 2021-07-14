efcc-launches-mobile-app

On Wednesday, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, launched an App, Eagle Eye, for online reporting of economic and financial crimes in Nigeria.

The Executive Chairman of the Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, described the App, being the first of its kind by any law enforcement agency in the country.

He said further, that the initiative is a clear demonstration of his pledge on assumption of office, to run an agency that is technology-driv

en.

“The Eagle Eye represents a new experience in information sharing and crime reporting between the public and the EFCC”, he said.

Speaking further, “Apart from complementing the existing channels for reporting economic crimes, the unique advantage of this application, is that it eliminates direct person-to-person interface in the reporting process and guarantees anonymity which is an added incentive to effective whistle blowing.

“We appeal to members of the public to take advantage of this App in bringing cases of corruption, to the Commission without the fear of being identified by the culprits or having their identities revealed.

“Full assurance of anonymity is guaranteed”, Bawa said.