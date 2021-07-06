Home News Africa EFCC Arrests Nightclub Owners For Alleged Internet Fraud In Lagos – Channels Television
EFCC Arrests Nightclub Owners For Alleged Internet Fraud In Lagos – Channels Television

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
File photo

Two owners of a nightclub have been arrested for alleged internet fraud in Lagos State, Nigeria’s commercial hub.

The suspects – Boniface Odenigbo Amandianeze and Olasunmbo Olawale Winfunke – were nabbed by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren confirmed this to Channels Television via a statement issued on Monday.

He said their recent arrest on Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island area of the state followed credible intelligence about their alleged involvement in romance scam, business email compromise, benefit scam, credit card fraud and money laundering.

“Upon their arrest, four exotic cars, mobile devices, laptop computers, jewelry and wristwatches worth hundreds of millions were recovered from them,” the statement partly read.

“Further investigations have also established nexus with other associates who are suspected to be into computer-related fraud.”

The anti-graft agency also assured that the suspects would be charged to court upon the conclusion of the investigation.


