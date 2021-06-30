Home NEWS EFCC arrests couple for alleged N935m ponzi scheme, son wanted
EFCC arrests couple for alleged N935m ponzi scheme, son wanted

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
efcc-arrests-couple-for-alleged-n935m-ponzi-scheme,-son-wanted

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a couple for allegedly defrauding unsuspecting victims in a N935million ponzi scheme.

The suspects, Emmanuel and Victoria Jaiyeoba, were arrested at their residence in Ibadan, Oyo State.

They are parents to Adewale Daniel, Marketing Director, Wales Kingdom Capital Limited.

EFCC Head of Media, Wilson Uwujaren in a statement said the suspects, in complicity with their son (still at large), operate the scheme in the guise of forex trading.

Emmanuel, a Director in Wales Kingdom Capital, operates five bank accounts and had received a sum of N18,397,913 before his arrest.

The wife, Victoria, operates six bank accounts through which she received transactions to the tune of N916,607,715.

Uwujaren added that the suspects will soon be charged to court.

EFCC arrests Crime Alert Investment owner Amos Olaniyan for N128m ponzi scam

