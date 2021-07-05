Home NEWS EFCC arrests Buzz Bar owners in Lagos for alleged internet fraud
EFCC arrests Buzz Bar owners in Lagos for alleged internet fraud

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested the owners of Buzz Bar in Lagos.

Boniface Odenigbo Amandianeze and Olasunmbo Olawale Winfunke were nabbed for alleged internet fraud.

Buzz Bar is a popular nightclub located on Adetokunbo Ademola street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The suspects were picked from Nos. 2A and 2B in Oniru Estate after operatives swooped in.

EFCC arrests five internet fraudsters in Kano

EFCC Head of Media, Wilson Uwujaren in a statement said intelligence was received about their alleged involvement in romance scam, business email compromise, benefit scam, credit card fraud and money laundering.

Uwujaren noted that four exotic cars, mobile devices, laptop computers, jewelry and wrist watches, worth hundreds of millions, were recovered from them.

“Further investigations have also established nexus with other associates who are suspected to be into computer-related fraud”, he said.

Boniface and Olasunmbo will soon be charged to court, the spokesman added.

