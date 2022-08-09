EFCC arrests 29 for alleged internet fraud in Ibadan

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 29 internet fraud suspects in a sting operation in the Omi-Adio area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

The operatives of the Ibadan Zonal Command of the anti-graft body arrested the 29 suspects for alleged internet fraud.

The anti-graft body, in a statement issued Tuesday, noted that the suspects were arrested on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

It said the items recovered from them include mobile phones, laptops, two motorbikes, one i-watch, video games, and jewelry.

The suspects are Abdullahi Kehinde Tawab, Ayomide Alase Abiodun, Hassan Larla Olamilekan, Makinde Adebowale Saheed, Tofunmi Oyebade Segun, Rotimi Gbadamosi Ayomide, Igbamidun Joshua Olamiposi, Gbadamosi Samson Tobiloba, Qodir Ayoola Babalola, Frank Obi Ogechukwu, Olawale Abowaba Joshua, Dauda Kareem Oladayo, Hammed Dauda Akanji, Yusuf Akorede Abiodun and Haruna Adedoyin Kayode.

Others include Yusuf Lawale Raji, Adejare Ayuba Olamide, Owolabi Gbadamosi Moses, Victor Salami Gbenga, Abdullahi Teslim Taiwo, Oluwaseun Abowaba Samuel, Alase Ayodele Philip, Oduola Kunmi Ireola, Ajayi Olumide Olamilekan, Opeyemi Samuel Enitan, Yusuf Ayobami Qudus, Atanda Jamiu Olamide, Ibrahim Bashit Alade, and Ilori Peter Oladapo