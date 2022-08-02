Home Uncategorized EFCC arrests 24 suspected internet fraudsters in Lagos
EFCC arrests 24 suspected internet fraudsters in Lagos

Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested 24 suspected internet fraudsters.

The suspects were identified as, Kelvin Essen, Michael Ekene, Steve Ochanogor, Olatujoye Samuel, Ohaeme Samuel, George Emeka, Adenigbo Igbola, Famugiloh Hakeem, Samuel Elohor, Michael Ugochukwu, Olumide Olalekan, Ayomipo David, Adulawo Oladipupo Victor and Okenwa Emeka Okobi.

Others include Adeyanju Olamide Blessing, Temi Simon, Elias Andrew Ogbe, Elvis Akuya, Onyebuchi Chisom, Abraham Nnana, Nwune Fortune, Golden Felix, Azeez Ola and Sushi Christian.

They were arrested on July 28, 2022 at Silver Spring Estate, Agungi, Lagos, following credible intelligence on the activities of some members of an Organized Cybercrime Network who are into computer-related fraud.

Exotic cars, mobile devices and laptops were recovered from them upon their arrest.

A statement on the anti-graft agency’s Twitter page said the suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded

