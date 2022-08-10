Home Uncategorized EFCC arrests 22 suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja
EFCC arrests 22 suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja

by News
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 22 suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja.

They were nabbed within Brains and Hammers Estate in the Life Camp area of the capital city.

EFCC said the arrest followed actionable intelligence received on their alleged internet fraud related activities.

The suspects are Bobo Alfred, George Igbinigie, Olumofin Sandra, Ighalo Emmanuel, John Paul, James Obele, Godwin Dan, Chidi Obele, John Obo, Omoike Godson, Ihonor Maruis.

Others: Omoarebun Godstime, Omoarebun Esteem, Okiki Julius, Godwin Omoruyi, Albert Success, Michael Kenny, Raymond Amaechi, Okiki Tombra, Amos Worwei, Soware Evans, Eroesiri Whiskel

Seven vehicles, laptops, mobiles phones, among others were recovered.

The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

