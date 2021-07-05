efcc-arrests-20-suspected-internet-fraudsters-in-enugu,-port-harcourt

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 20 suspected internet fraudsters in Enugu and Port Harcourt.

A total of 14 were nabbed at Rumuodor Avenue, Ogbogoro in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

The suspects were identified as Goodness Wilson, Ezekiel James, Miracle Tom Charles, Timothy Anthony, Divinefavour Pius Reginald, Iheanacho Goodluck, Wokie Chimandu Chris.

Others are Emmanuel Uchechi, Peter Remigious, Joseph Chinedu, Amadi Angel, Wisdom Sotonye Azubuike, Becky Charles and Sokiepirim West.

Wilson Uwujaren, EFCC spokesman in a statement said all were arrested based on verified intelligence.

Preliminary investigations linked them with suspected impersonation, possession of fraudulent documents and bitcoin scam.

Items recovered include one Ford Escape Sports Utility Vehicle, two Toyota Camry cars, two Lexus ES 350 Sports Utility Vehicles and one Mercedes Benz.

Others are 25 phones, three Laptops, one smart watch, one Samsung hard drive, two power banks, one playstation, one LG Television set, one audio victory sound, one LG bluetooth speaker.

Similarly, six alleged fraudsters were apprehended in Enugu.

Obodoechina Caleb Chinedu, Offiah Darlington, Okwuosa Joseph, Kenneth Obi and Obinna Patrick were arrested in a sting operation at No. 2 Umuaba Street, New Haven Extension in Enugu.

Two others, Chidera Owo and Ozuma Chukwuemeka Henry, were nabbed at No. 6 Nwokolo Emene, besides Annunciation Hospital, Enugu.

Items recovered include mobile phones, laptop computers, one Lexus ES 350 2011 car with reg. number YAB-36-TT (Darlington); a black Toyota Venza 2007 and a Toyota Camry 2007 (Patrick).

Others are one Iphone X, a RX330 Lexus SUV with Chassis number JTJHA31U040014 (Owo), one iPhone 5, one iPhone 11 pro, Infinix phones and an Acura ZDX car with reg. no. ABJ-611-DS (Henry).

All the suspects will be charged to court after investigations are concluded.