EFCC arrests 20 suspected fraudsters in Katsina

Twenty suspected internet fraudsters have been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The commission in a statement on its official website said the suspects, who are mostly youths, were arrested in Dutsinma Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The agency said they were arrested by a team of operatives of the commission following intelligence.

“On the strength of the intelligence, a team of operatives was dispatched and they effected a raid on their hideouts and arrested the suspects.

“Investigation is ongoing and indicted suspects will be charged to court,” the statement read in part.

