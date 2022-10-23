Home POLITICS EFCC arrests 13 illegal miners in Kwara
POLITICS

EFCC arrests 13 illegal miners in Kwara

by News
EFCC arrests 13 illegal miners in Kwara

The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested 13 suspected illegal miners operating in Kakafu village in Patigi Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The suspects were arrested on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, during a joint operation that followed credible intelligence received by the EFCC over some suspected illegal miners operating in the area.

The command’s Head of Media and Publicity, Ayodele Babatunde, in a statement, said the operation was jointly carried out in conjunction with the state Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and the Federal Mines and Steel Development.

The illegal miners, according to EFCC, were arrested over alleged nonpayment of royalties to the Federal Government.

“The suspects are, Buba Mohammed, Yusuf Umar, Surajo Shehu, Abubakar Abdullahi, Salisu Mohammed, Quadri Sulaiman and Nwafor Chinonso.

“Others are: Abdullahi Isa, Mustapha Mohammed, Buhari Hassan, Basiru Jafaru, Murtala Jafaru and Jafaru Abdullahi.

“Five (5) trucks fully loaded with different brands solid minerals were recovered from the suspects.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects were not paying royalties to the Federal Government as required by law.

“The suspects will soon be charged to Court upon the conclusion of the ongoing investigation”, the statement said.

The Kwara Zonal Command of the EFCC and NSCDC, last Thursday, August 25, 2022, intensified efforts to tackle illegal mining in the state.

