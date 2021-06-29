efcc-arraigns-5-sokoto-officials-for-n554m-pension-fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday arraigned five Sokoto State Primary Education Staff Pension Board officials before Justice Muhammad Muhammad of the State High Court.

They are facing a 27-count charge bordering on alleged conspiracy, forgery, criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of N553,985,624.

The defendants include the Director of Finance and Supply, Hassana Moyi; Secretary, Abubakar Aliyu; Deputy Director, Halliru Ahmed; Accountant, Kabiru Ahmed and Dahiru Muhammad Isa, Cashier.

EFCC arraigns five govt officials over N500m pension scam



In 2019, the EFCC received petitions from several primary school pensioners, complaining they had yet to receive their gratuities since retirement.

EFCC said the officials committed Criminal Breach of Trust contrary to Section 311 of the Penal Code Law CAP 89, Laws of Northern Nigeria and punishable under Section 312 of the same law.

The defendants pleaded ‘not guilty’ when the the charges were read.

S. H. Sa’ad, the prosecution counsel, prayed the court to fix a trial date and grant accelerated hearing of the matter.

A. Y. Abubakar, the defence counsel, made an oral application for bail.

Justice Muhammad granted the accused persons N55,000,000 bail each and one surety in like sum.

The citizen must be resident within the jurisdiction of the court and possess a landed property.

The judge adjourned the case until July 26, 2021 for hearing.