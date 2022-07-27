Home NEWS EFCC Apprehends 34 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Oyo
EFCC Apprehends 34 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Oyo

The Nigeria Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has apprehended 34 suspected internet fraudsters in Oyo State.

The commission confirmed the development on its Twitter handle on Tuesday.

According to the commission, the first batch of 13 suspects was arrested at Airport Road, Alakia, and Ologuneru, in Ibadan, the state capital, last Friday.

The remaining 21 were arrested during a raid at the Ijokodo and Apete areas of the state on Monday.

Items recovered from the suspects include laptops, different brands of mobile phones, exotic cars, and fraudulent documents.

