eedris-​​​​abdulkareem-gives-update-on-medical-treatment

Nigerian artiste, Eedris Abdulkareem has assured that he is in high spirit.

The music star is battling with kidney failure and receiving treatment in a hospital.

In a video on Instagram, Eedris expressed hope that he would get better.

The rapper thanked everyone who has reached out to him and his family.

“This is me undergoing my weekly dialysis regime in high spirit and with strong belief in the efficacy of your prayers, love and care!.

“Your assistance, kind gestures, get well soon wishes and prayers are highly appreciated and therapeutic to say the least.

“Thank you so much and God Bless you! ,” he wrote.

48-year-old Eedris from Osun State was a member the defunct group, The Remedies.

The vocal citizen is known for his critical views of the government and officials.