Education Secy. Cardona: U.S. teacher shortage ‘did not start with the pandemic’

The Surprising Salary That Makes Gen Z HappyGen Z adults are currently in college or recently out of it. And despite what this generation’s reputation may be, they seem to have realistic — or even low — expectations for their ideal salary….

Texas A&M faces class-action suit alleging discrimination against Asian and white menThe Texas A&M University System has been hit with a federal class-action suit accusing it of discriminating against Asian and white men in a new fellowship program focused on diversifying its faculty. Richard Lowery, a finance professor at the University of Texas at Austin, filed the suit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas on Saturday.

The Unintended Consequence of Brown v. Board: A ‘Brain Drain’ of Black EducatorsAmerican students have attended school for nearly 70 years under the U.S. Supreme Court’s historic 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision, which outlawed racial segregation in public schools. But a new book uncovers a little-known by-product of the case: Educators and policymakers in at least 17 states that operated separate “dual systems” of schools […]

