eduardo-camavinga-in-shock-move-to-manchester-united

Rennes midfielder, Eduardo Camavinga, is set for a shock move to Manchester United this summer.

According to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, Man United are in “direct contacts” with Camavinga and talks are progressing to sign him from Rennes ahead of next season.

Romano disclosed this in a tweet via his Twitter account last night.

Camavinga is said to be valued at €30million, with Rennes keen to sell the 18-year-old to avoid losing him for nothing next summer when his contract expires.

The France youngster made 67 appearances in Ligue 1 for Rennes after coming through as an academy graduate. He made his debut in 2019 aged 16.

“Manchester United are progressing in direct contacts to sign Eduardo Camavinga,” Romano tweeted.

“Rennes would be open to negotiate on potential €30m fee – as they’d lose Camavinga for free next summer.

“He’s one of Man Utd’s long term targets – PSG have always been interested too.”