By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

Edo state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday said it has lifted the suspension slammed on its state chairman, Hon Tony Aziegbemi.

A statement by the State Publicity Secretary of the party, Chris Nehikhare, said the committee set up to investigate the allegations of misconduct against Aziegbemi has exonerated and acquitted him.

He said: “The State Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Edo state has, after its working committee meeting called to deliberate on the report of the Investigative Committee set up to investigate the allegations of gross misconduct against its Chairman, Hon. Tony Aziegbemi, has exonerated and acquitted him.

“The suspension has therefore been lifted.

“Consequently, the Chairman, Hon. Tony Aziegbemi will resume his office with immediate effect.

“We thank all party members, supporters, and leaders for their cooperation and support during this period of self-audit.”

Aziegbemi was suspended shortly after an open letter to the national chairman of the party where among other things queried the noncomposition of a cabinet by Governor Godwin Obaseki over six months after his inauguration for second term and also alleged that Obaseki was planning to dissolve the leadership of the party from the ward to the state level.

