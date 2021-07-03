Home POLITICS Edo: PDP lifts suspension of Aziegbemi as chairman
Edo: PDP lifts suspension of Aziegbemi as chairman

The State Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Edo State, has lifted the suspension of its Chairman, Hon Tony Aziegbemi.

The party had suspended Aziegbemi over alleged gross misconduct.

According to the press release made available to DAILYPOST through the party state Publicity Secretary, Chris Osa Nehikhare; this was done after the working committee meeting called to deliberate on the report of the Investigative Committee set up to investigate the allegations of gross misconduct against the chairman exonerated and acquited him.

“The suspension has therefore been lifted, the Chairman, Hon. Tony Aziegbemi will resume his office with immediate effect.

“They party therefore thanked members, supporters and leaders for their cooperation and support during this period of self audit, the statement read.

