edo:-pastor-in-police-net-for-allegedly-planing-to-kill-his-wife

Edo State Police Command has arrested one Pastor Anselm Idele over attempted assassination of his wife and some other of her relatives.

According to SP Bello Kontongs, the command spokesperson, Pastor Anselm Idele, who is the Overseer of ‘Temple of Praise Church’ in Benin city, was arrested few hours before he could execute the alleged plans.

SP Kontongs confirmed to bioreports that Idele was arrested while perfecting his arrangements with some assassins to kill his wife and some other relatives.

Man beats wife to death for denying him sex

“We have neutralized his evil plans and he is currently in our custody.

“He would be charged to court today to face the penalty of his evil plans,” Kontongs added.