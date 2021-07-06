Home NEWS Edo govt revokes road project, orders contractor’s arrest after viral video
Edo govt revokes road project, orders contractor's arrest after viral video

Edo State Government has stopped the Lawani Crescent Federal Constituency road project in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area.

A viral video by a citizen exposed the poorly executed construction. His complaint triggered condemnation of the authorities on social media.

On Tuesday, Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu undertook an inspection of the location and announced that the contract stands revoked.

The government said it falls short of the standard that has been maintained across the state.

“We call on citizens to take charge of all government properties in their area”, a statement on Facebook read.

The contractor handling the road is to be arrested and handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC).

The government added that the National Assembly allocated N360million for constituency projects in Akoko-Edo federal constituency in 2021.

The Governor Godwin Obaseki administration vowed to investigate “to ensure we have value for money”.

