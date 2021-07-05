edo:-community-petitions-igp-over-sergeant-dauda’s-death

Some concerned indigenes of Ikabigbo community, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State have petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Baba Alkali Usman, over circumstances surrounding the death of a police (their son) Sergeant Zekeri Bilal Dauda.

Sergeant Dauda attached to Criminal Investigation Department (CID) went on official duty with his colleagues last Saturday but reportedly died in an accident on the Benin-Auchi by-pass.

Addressing journalists in Benin City, the state capital on behalf of the community, Hon. Zibiri Mohammed, the immediate past Secretary to Etsako West Local Government Area, alleged that his colleagues at the Command, called his family members on Saturday night that Zekeri died in an accident during official duty on Benin-Auchi by-pass.

According to him; “We mobilized to the station and met the three other officers whom they went on official duty with but sustained no injury in an accident in which the impact resulted in bursting the skull of our son.

This discovery raises questions and suspicions about the claims of his colleagues in the vehicle who didn’t even sustain a scratch on the body.

“Upon questioning, the colleagues explained that the accident happened while on duty along Benin Auchi bypass but when asked about his phone, they couldn’t produce it which further raises more with the minimal impact on the vehicle that was involved in the accident that resulted in a broken skull.

“On a proper look at the vehicle, we saw that the two tyres on the driver’s side of the vehicle were blood stained and also a whitish substance that appeared to be part of the content of the broken skull.

He noted that upon calling the deceased cell phone, someone answered and said he picked the phone at G.T junction, adjacent to Ambrose Alli University College of Medicine, Ekpoma where the alleged accident happened which his colleagues claimed happened in Benin.

“We have recovered the phone from the person at Ekpoma who also gave us more revelations that it was not an accident but clear case of murder by his colleagues.

“We are appealing to the state police Commissioner, AIG Zone 5, headquarters, Benin and the Inspector-General of Police to investigate the matter to unravel the circumstances surrounding our son’s death”, he added.