Edelman Wants Employees to Work at the Office Three Days a Week – Business Insider

Edelman has given guidance for its 6,000 employees on returning to the office.

It wants employees to work in the office for 60% of the time.

Employees have to be vaccinated to return to the office only if it’s required by local law.

Loading Something is loading.

Public relations giant Edelman is asking its employees to come back to the office after letting them work from home for more than a year, the agency confirmed in a statement to Insider.

Matthew Harrington, global president and chief operating officer, notified the agency’s 6,000 workers of this new guidance in a June 24 email.

In that email, Harrington said the agency expects everyone to work in the office 60% of the time — for example, employees who work three days of the week in the office, can work the remaining two days from home.

However, there’s flexibility. If an employee works four days in the office one week, they can choose to only work two days in the office the next week. An Edelman spokesperson said the amount of time employees are expected to be in the office depends on their job roles but didn’t specify what jobs require more time in the office.

In his email, Harrington said Edelman won’t require in-office employees to be vaccinated “unless it is required by local law. However, Edelman strongly supports and encourages COVID vaccination and will provide all employees with the necessary time off to attend vaccination appointments.”

One current employee said some Edelman staffers aren’t happy with the decision around vaccinations.

An Edelman spokesperson said the agency came up with this guidance after receiving employee feedback through an internal survey.

Beyond the lack of a company-led vaccination requirement, employees were also divided about the return-to-office mandate.

“I think it’s totally fair,” one current employee said. “Based on my experience, they’ve been beyond understanding. They communicate regularly and keep you updated and they don’t leave you in limbo.”

A second senior-level staffer agreed, saying the guidance represented “a new kind of work-life balance” that emerged during the pandemic.

Others would rather continue working from home on a permanent basis.

Another current employee said the change in guidance is “not ideal.”

This person added: “The amount of work we can accomplish won’t be the same.”

An Edelman spokesperson said they haven’t solicited feedback from staffers yet about its return-to-office plan, but they plan on asking their opinions on a regular basis.

“We value each Edelman employee and respect that there are a number of considerations that need to be taken into consideration when returning to the office. Should an employee have concerns, we would ask that they reach out to their manager and HR to discuss,” the spokesperson said.

Edelman expects employees to return on a rolling basis, though there’s no set date as to when it everyone to return.

“Given that cities across the globe are in very different stages of recovery there is no one effective date across the network,” a spokesperson said.

As the world’s largest PR firm, Edelman is often considered a bellwether for the entire industry. Other agencies may follow Edelman’s lead in creating a hybrid model that provides their employees flexibility.

Edelman’s competitors have developed comparable policies. Weber Shandwick, the world’s second-largest PR firm by revenue, will begin requiring employees to come into the office three days each week in mid-fall, said CEO Gail Heimann.

Industry insiders suggest that agencies with stricter return to office policies may find it more difficult to attract and retain talent.