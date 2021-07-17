eddings-named-purnell-swett-girls-basketball-coach

Jul. 17—PEMBROKE — Kalen Eddings didn’t expect to be applying for a head coaching position this summer. But when the chance presented itself to lead his alma mater’s girls basketball program, one on the rise with a lot of talented players returning, he pursued it.

Eddings was named the head girls basketball coach at Purnell Swett earlier this week; he replaces Jonathan Efird, who recently parted ways with the program after three seasons.

“I’m super excited,” Eddings said. “This is something that I never in a million years thought I’d be doing right now, but when it came open, I sat back and evaluated the roster and the personnel, and a lot of the girls here are members of ours here at (Emerge Sports Performance) that we already have relationships with. I thought we owed it to them to at least put my hat in the ring and give it a chance, and it worked out. It’s kind of nostalgic for me, because I did go to Swett; it’s kind of full circle for me, and it’s not something I was really expecting, but when it came available, I feel like God kind of pushed me into that seat.”

Eddings, a 2011 Purnell Swett graduate, will be in the job on an interim basis for the first year, athletic director William Deese said.

“He did well in his interview, he knew the girls, he has collegiate experience, he has high school experience; it seemed like it would be a good fit for the program coming in,” Deese said. “(He’s a) young guy, with a lot of coaching knowledge, and he’s been around some knowledgeable coaches. We just hope he can bring that knowledge to this program and help the program continue to grow.”

Eddings’ experience includes serving as the boys head coach at Cape Fear Christian Academy, an assistant coach at Elev8 Sports Institute in Delray Beach, Florida, and as a graduate assistant at UNC Pembroke. Next season at Purnell Swett will be the first time he’s coached girls basketball.

“I’ve got some good mentors who have made their transitions from girls to guys and guys to girls, so I’m going to be leaning on them a lot,” Eddings said. “But if anything, I think the girls will be able to soak in a lot of knowledge because they’re smart, and they’re just good kids. … They’re just a good group of girls, with good values and good parents, and they seem to really love the game. So I think it’s going to be a smooth transition; I’m sure I’m going to have to make some adjustments in the way I relay information, but that excites me because it’ll give me a chance to learn a little more.”

Eddings opened Elevate Sports Performance, a basketball training facility in Pembroke, last year; he plans to continue operating the facility.

While the Purnell Swett girls program has not been traditionally strong, Eddings takes over with the program at its best place in decades; the Lady Rams were 8-5 last season and finished third in the Sandhills Athletic Conference, and have made back-to-back state playoff appearances after they had won two conference games the previous six seasons.

“The previous coach did an awesome job of laying down some basketball foundation,” Eddings said. “I think basketball hasn’t been a priority at Swett for some time, and now it’s kind of at the forefront and it’s really cool to see. I think we’ll just continue to build on what the previous staff has done; I can’t say enough about how much they’ve done and how much the program has grown, because I remember being a student there and we weren’t very good. The program has grown and the girls are really starting to see and understand that they can compete across the state, and it’s up to us to kind of keep that going and try to build on what they’ve been able to do the past few years.”

After leading the Lady Rams’ renaissance, Efird was named the boys basketball coach at A.L. Brown in Kannapolis on Thursday.

“I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity and time spent at Purnell Swett,” Efird said. “It was a blessing to be able to work with these amazing ladies and staff. I’m truly proud of how far Lady Rams basketball has come. We have built something special together and the future is bright. I will never forget our family and wish the program nothing but success.”

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.