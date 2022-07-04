ed-summons-ex-maha-top-cop-in-nse-scam-case

MUMBAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned former Mumbai police commissioner

Sanjay Pandey

on July 5, as part of its investigation into a money laundering case linked to the NSE co-location scam.

It is alleged that

iSec

Services Pvt Ltd, an audit company incorporated in 2001 by Pandey, did not warn that NSE servers were compromised. The

CBI

, which is already probing the co-location scam, has submitted a chargesheet against former NSE managing director

Chitra Ramkrishna

and its former group operating officer

Anand Subramanian

. It was alleged that one of the trading members, OPG Securities, was provided unfair access between 2012 and 2014 that enabled him to log in first to the secondary server and get the data before others in the co-location facility. This preferential access allowed the algo trades of this member to be ahead of others in the order execution.

When iSec was set up, Pandey was not in service and he quit the directorship in May 2006. His mother and son are directors of the company. iSec was one of the IT companies that carried out audits at NSE between 2010-2015, when the co-location scam allegedly happened.

Pandey declined to comment. However, sources said that iSec was only responsible for conducting audits of the devices used by the brokers who were using the co-location facility to ascertain certain technical aspects.

