Ed Sheeran’s ‘Bad Habits’ Blasts to No. 1 In Australia – Billboard

“I’m so delighted and did not expect this start so a huge thank-you all for streaming, downloading and buying the single,” says Sheeran in a statement. “I hope you are enjoying it! After a decade in this industry I take none of this for granted. More to come soon”. The single is lifted from Sheeran’s forthcoming fifth album, the follow-up to No.6 Collaborations Project, which led the national albums survey in July 2019.

Sheeran has a deep connection with the land Down Under, where he’s broken several chart records and set the all-time mark for ticket sales on a single tour. Earlier this year, the Brit debuted a new song, “Visiting Hours,” at the state memorial in Melbourne for the late Mushroom Group founder Michael Gudinski. Sheeran “is a superstar artist and an adopted son here in Australia,” comments Warner Music Australasia president Dan Rosen, after the single hit the top. In Australia, “Bad Habits” peaked at No. 1 on the national Shazam, iTunes and the TMN Hot 100 Australian radio charts and currently sits at No. 2 on Spotify and Apple Music. Further down the chart, Italian rockers Maneskin have an all-time high as their cover of The Four Seasons’ “Beggin’” (RCA/Sony) lifts 22-6. The 2021 Eurovision Song Contest champs also debut at No. 21 this week with “I Wanna Be Your Slave.”