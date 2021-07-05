Ed Sheeran’s ‘Bad Habits’ Blasts to No. 1 In Australia – Billboard

“I’m so delighted and did not expect this start so a huge thank-you all for streaming, downloading and buying the single,” says Sheeran in a statement. “I hope you are enjoying it! After a decade in this industry I take none of this for granted. More to come soon”.
The single is lifted from Sheeran’s forthcoming fifth album, the follow-up to No.6 Collaborations Project, which led the national albums survey in July 2019.
Sheeran has a deep connection with the land Down Under, where he’s broken several chart records and set the all-time mark for ticket sales on a single tour. Earlier this year, the Brit debuted a new song, “Visiting Hours,” at the state memorial in Melbourne for the late Mushroom Group founder Michael Gudinski.
Sheeran “is a superstar artist and an adopted son here in Australia,” comments Warner Music Australasia president Dan Rosen, after the single hit the top.
In Australia, “Bad Habits” peaked at No. 1 on the national Shazam, iTunes and the TMN Hot 100 Australian radio charts and currently sits at No. 2 on Spotify and Apple Music.
Further down the chart, Italian rockers Maneskin have an all-time high as their cover of The Four Seasons’ “Beggin’” (RCA/Sony) lifts 22-6. The 2021 Eurovision Song Contest champs also debut at No. 21 this week with “I Wanna Be Your Slave.”
Over on the ARIA Albums Chart, Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour (Interscope/Universal) extends its reign into a sixth week. Rodrigo’s debut LP enjoys a boost with the premiere last week of her streaming concert film Sour Prom.
Meanwhile, Tyler, The Creator grabs an ARIA Albums Chart peak as Call Me If You Get Lost (Columbia/Sony) bows at No. 2. The American rapper’s sixth solo album eclipses the No. 3 best of 2019’s Igor. Also, three tracks from Call Me enter the singles list, led by “WusYaName” at No. 22.
As the new album Planet Her (RCA/Sony) debuts at No. 3 on the ARIA Albums Chart, Doja Cat leaps into the singles survey with two debuts, led by “You Right,” her collaboration with The Weeknd. It’s new at No. 11.
Grammy Award-nominated future soul act Hiatus Kaiyote debut at No. 4 with Mood Valiant (Inertia), for the Melbourne group’s first ever Top Ten entry.
Brisbane sister duo The Veronicas complete the top 5 with Human (Sony), new at No. 5, while Melbourne garage rock act The Murlocs hit the Top 10 for the very first time with Bittersweet Demons (Flightless Records/Inertia), their fifth album. It’s new at No. 6.