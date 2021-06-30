Ed Sheeran has laser eye surgery | Entertainment | insidenova.com – Inside NoVA

Ed Sheeran has undergone laser eye surgery.

The ‘Shape of You’ hitmaker admitted his trademark glasses are now just for show after having the surgery – which took 45 seconds per eye – and he compared it to 2011 sci-fi film ‘Limitless’, where Bradley Cooper’s character’s senses are heightened to superhuman levels.

He told Canada’s iHeart Radio: “It was good, it was kind of like the movie ‘Limitless’ when I opened my eyes.

“I spent my whole life wearing glasses, and I’ve seen through Perspex for the last 28 years. Then opening my eyes after laser surgery everything was, like, full color.

“I could read everything. It was amazing. I’d highly recommend it for anyone.”

And the 30-year-old star – who has kept his glasses and replaced them with clear lenses so he can still wear them to “look fashionable” – admitted he wishes he’d had the procedure done sooner.

He added: “I’m so annoyed I didn’t get it done before. I’ve missed out on 10 years of awesomeness.”

Meanwhile, ‘Bad Habits’ singer – the 10th highest-earning British musician with a net worth of £200 million as of 2021 – revealed this week he buys himself a new watch every time he reaches a personal or professional milestone.

While co-hosting BBC Radio 2 with Jo Whiley, he said: “I got into watches a while ago through John Mayer, actually, weirdly.

“He’s always been someone I’ve always looked up to and he also looks up to Eric Clapton, who is also a collector of watches, I guess it’s a knock-on effect through generations.”

When asked how many watches he owns, the Grammy-winner replied: “Uh, we shouldn’t go into that. Too many.”

He continued: “It’s something I started getting for milestones in my life when something happened.

“Single does well, or wedding, birthday.”

Jo said: “So you have to earn it?”

Ed – who has 10-month-old daughter Lyra with his wife Cherry Seaborn – added: “Yeah, it’s not just a random purchase.”