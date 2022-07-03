Home WORLD NEWS ED issues summons against ex-Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey
WORLD NEWSWorld News Asia

ED issues summons against ex-Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey

by News
0 views
ed-issues-summons-against-ex-mumbai-police-commissioner-sanjay-pandey

MUMBAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned former Mumbai police commissioner

Sanjay Pandey

on July 5 in connection with a money laundering case, an official from the

Central

agency said on Sunday.

The summons were sent on Saturday to Pandey, who retired from the police force on June 30, the ED official added.

While Pandey was unavailable for comment, the official said the former police commissioner may appear before the anti-money laundering agency in Delhi.

The official, however, refused to divulge for which money laundering case the summons had been issued to the retired

IPS

officer.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

If at all PM Narendra Modi went to...

People of Telangana yearning for ‘double engine growth’:...

PM Modi broke all constitutional protocols: Telangana planning...

J&K: Two Lashkar terrorists overpowered by villagers; handed...

SC judge cites PM Modi’s approach, says domestic...

How malnutrition is killing children in this remote...

Russia claims capture of Luhansk region: What we...

More than a dozen dead after bus falls...

Sahel insecurity, post-coup sanctions loom large at ECOWAS...

Russia accuses Kyiv of firing missiles at border...

Leave a Reply