ed-conducts-searches-in-several-places-including-former-aiadmk-minister-d-jayakumar’s-chennai-residence

CHENNAI: Sleuths of the

Enforcement Directorate

began searches in Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu on Friday morning as part of a country-wide operation.

In Chennai, former

AIADMK

minister

D Jayakumar

‘s residence in Foreshore Estate and other places were being searched, according to sources.

Properties linked to the ruling party were also said to be part of the searches.

Amidst reports that 47 places were under

ED

probe, sources said five places were being searched in Chennai and suburban Delhi areas by special teams from Delhi and assisted by Chennai teams.

The reason for the searches were yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, searches by income tax sleuths at film producers were on for the fourth consecutive day on Friday.

