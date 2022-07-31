ed-action-on-sanjay-raut-reflection-of-bjp’s-vendetta-politics:-tmc

KOLKATA: The

TMC

on Sunday described the Enforcement Directorate (ED) action on Shiv Sena MP

Sanjay Raut

as an attempt to stifle “opposition voices” by the ruling BJP at the Centre.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay

Raut

on Sunday said he won’t bow down and quit the party, shortly before being herded into the south Mumbai office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) whose team conducted a search at his residence in connection with a money laundering case.

“They (ED) are going to arrest me. I am going to be arrested,” Raut told reporters outside the ED office after he was taken there from his residence.

TMC MP Santanu Sen slammed the ED raids as a reflection of vendetta politics.

“This is an attempt to stifle opposition voices both inside and outside Parliament. Inside

Parliament

, you (BJP-led Centre) get opposition MPs suspended and outside, you use central agencies to threaten opposition leaders,” the TMC MP told reporters.

“The raid on Sanjay Raut’s residence is a reflection of vendetta politics,” Sen added.

