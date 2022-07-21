ED action: Congress protest across states; not satyagrah, but ‘duragrah’, says BJP

NEW DELHI: As

Congress

party members hit the streets across the country on Thursday to protest the questioning of Sonia Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case, 13 opposition parties issued a statement condemning the Narendra Modi government for “misusing” enforcement agencies to harass political leaders and critics. BJP lashed out at Congress for the protests, saying it reflected the audacity of the party leadership, which considers itself above the law.

After a meeting in Parliament, a statement released by a bloc of opposition parties said, “The Modi sarkar has unleashed a relentless campaign of vendetta against its political opponents and critics through the mischievous misuse of investigative agencies. Prominent leaders of a number of political parties have been deliberately targeted and subjected to harassment in an unprecedented manner.”

“We condemn this and resolve to continue and intensify our collective fight against the anti-people, anti-farmer, anti-Constitution policies of the Modi sarkar that is destroying the social fabric of our society,” said the joint statement, signed by Congress, DMK, Shiv Sena, CPM, CPI, IUML, NC, TRS, MDMK, NCP, VCK, RJD and RSP. Trinamool Congress did not sign the statement.

The statement followed a meeting of leaders of these parties in the office of the leader of opposition in

Rajya Sabha

, Mallikarjun Kharge.

As Congress units launched protests across states, including in the national capital, around 75 Congress MPs started a march from the Parliament to the ED’s office, but were detained midway by police and taken to Kingsway Camp. Also detained were several senior leaders and CWC members. They were released in the evening after around four hours. In several states,

ED

offices and officials were gheraoed by Congressmen who held placards and shouted slogans against the Modi government’s “vendetta politics”.

In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi said truth will prevail over arrogance and dictatorship, as he targeted the government for refusing discussion in Parliament on GST, inflation and misuse of agencies, which has led to disruptions in the monsoon session. “Today publicly, the voice of the people of the country is being suppressed,” he said.

BJP attacked Congress over the protests. BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad said Congress leaders, including Sonia and her son Rahul, have been accused of grabbing valuable assets of Associate Journal Ltd, which publishes the National Herald newspaper. “The ED questioning is happening as per the law of the land after Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi exhausted all judicial options seeking respite,” he said, adding that their plea to quash the FIR had been dismissed by every court, including the

Supreme Court

.

“Congress has become a pocket organisation of a family, and now its assets are also being pocketed by the family,” he alleged, attacking the Gandhis.

The Gandhis floated Young Indian, in which Sonia and Rahul have 76% shares, to grab the assets of National Herald, Prasad said.

On the Congress protests, Prasad said, “This is not ‘satyagrah’ but ‘duragrah’ against the country, its laws and its agencies.” This is also a “duragrah” for protecting the family which has “pocketed” the party’s assets worth thousands of crores of rupees, he added.

Prasad also said that Congress had harassed then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi in the 2002 riots cases, but Modi appeared before the agency probing the matter and BJP did not hold any protest like the Congress. Modi, now PM, came out clean, he said.

