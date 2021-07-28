ecuador-revokes-citizenship-of-wikileaks-founder-julian-assange

Quito, Ecuador (CNN) An Ecuadorian court on Monday ruled in favor of revoking the citizenship of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, according to a judgment published by the Judicial Branch of Ecuador.

The court’s decision nullified Assange’s status as a naturalized citizen of Ecuador, which was granted to him in December 2017 by then-President Lenín Moreno.

Carlos Poveda, Assange’s lawyer in Ecuador, told CNN that he would appeal the ruling.

Assange, an Australian, spent nearly seven years holed up in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London protected by asylum status, avoiding extradition to Sweden.

He was eventually arrested in 2019 by London’s Metropolitan Police in connection with bail-skipping charges and a separate extradition warrant from the United States Justice Department on a charge of conspiracy to steal military secrets, stemming from WikiLeaks’ publication of classified documents.