Economy Week Ahead: The Fed, U.S. GDP, Eurozone GDP

The Federal Reserve’s policy meeting and U.S. economic-growth figures are the focus this week.

MONDAY

U.S. new-home sales are expected to rebound in June after the pace of construction picked up. The housing market has been squeezed between high demand from would-be buyers on one side—and supply constraints and rising prices on the other. While those pressures will likely persist, there are signs they are beginning to ease.

TUESDAY

U.S. new orders for durable goods—products designed to last at least three years—are forecast to rise for the second consecutive month. Demand has been strong, but manufacturers have struggled to keep up amid supply shortages and trouble attracting enough workers.

