economy-week-ahead:-services,-job-openings,-claims

Wednesday brings a gauge of how tight the labor market is.

Tuesday

Services activity in the U.S. has been accelerating as the economy reopens. Economists expect the services purchasing managers’ index for June to weaken slightly to 63.3.

Wednesday

Job openings have surged in recent months, hitting 9.3 million in April. Economists expect that they held steady at that level in May.

Thursday

New filings for unemployment insurance sank to 364,000 in the week ended June 26. Economists expect the next report to show they fell further last week, to 350,000.

U.S. consumer credit rose $18.6 billion in April. Economists see it dipping slightly to $18.5 billion in May.