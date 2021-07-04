Home Business Economy Week Ahead: Services, Job Openings, Claims
Business

Economy Week Ahead: Services, Job Openings, Claims

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
economy-week-ahead:-services,-job-openings,-claims

Wednesday brings a gauge of how tight the labor market is.

Tuesday

Services activity in the U.S. has been accelerating as the economy reopens. Economists expect the services purchasing managers’ index for June to weaken slightly to 63.3.

Wednesday

Job openings have surged in recent months, hitting 9.3 million in April. Economists expect that they held steady at that level in May.

Thursday

New filings for unemployment insurance sank to 364,000 in the week ended June 26. Economists expect the next report to show they fell further last week, to 350,000.

U.S. consumer credit rose $18.6 billion in April. Economists see it dipping slightly to $18.5 billion in May.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Tyson recalls 8.5 million pounds of frozen, ready...

France Says It’s Difficult to Meet EU Requests...

80 Huge 4th Of July Sales To Take...

DIDI BREAKING INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages...

BLACK ROCK PETROLEUM SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT TO...

‘Made in USA’ stock picks: Traders share their...

2021 Jeep Wrangler 4XE road test and review:...

“I Definitely Want This to Be the Satoshi...

ECB’s Knot says ‘inflation is not dead’ in...

Didi app pulled from app stores in China...

Leave a Reply