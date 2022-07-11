Home Business Economy Week Ahead: Inflation and Retail Sales in Focus
Economy Week Ahead: Inflation and Retail Sales in Focus

by News
Tuesday

The National Federation of Independent Business will release data from its monthly survey that gauges optimism among small businesses. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expect to see that the survey’s index declined slightly in June. The survey’s reading on near-term expectations for future business conditions fell in May to its lowest point on record.

Wednesday

The U.S. consumer-price index for June will offer a key inflation reading before the Federal Reserve’s July 26-27 meeting. Economists surveyed estimated that inflation picked up in June, both from the month before and from June of last year. The CPI rose 8.6% in the year ended in May, the fastest pace in more than four decades.

