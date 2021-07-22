Economically empowered youths most patriotic – Gov Masari

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari has said empowering Nigerian youths economically has the potential to make them more patriotic and reliable in the nation’s bid to achieve sustainable development.

He explained that the role of youths in shaping the future of any nation, especially at Nigeria’s critical moment in history as a nation cannot be contested.

Governor Masari said to dissuade youths from indulging in crime and help them achieve their potential requires proper mentoring.

Aminu Bello Masari made the remark on Thursday while distributing 200 mechanized wheelchairs to physically impaired people across the 34 LGA in the state.

“The strategic position occupied by the youths in the life of any society has never been a subject of contest. Being the most energetic and most active segment of society. the role of youth in shaping the future of any nation, especially at this critical moment of our history as a nation.

“Like in any society. the fate and future of the youth in Nigeria are tied to the realities of the political economy of the nation. In this regard also, the kind of youth groomed in any society has a direct relation with the opportunities provided to them by the society, as payback by the privileged few.

“Thus, an economically empowered youth is more likely to be patriotic, hard-working and reliable in the drive to achieve sustained development. Conversely, economically weak youths are more prone to the vices of negative manipulation. opportunism, frustration and crime,” Masari said.

“Their potentialities are what could normally be translated into laudable programmes while mobilization should be in the direction of making them economically independent. and politically, socially as well as morally discerning and responsible.

“This is a challenge confronting all stakeholders in the 21st century Nigeria. It is within the framework of the opportunities provided by society and the government that strong and durable youth are brought up. This is my vision for setting up Aminu Masari Youth Empowerment Foundation, as my humble contribution towards redirecting our youth from dependency to productive and formidable people with hope for a better future.

