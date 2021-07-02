As part of its empowerment initiatives, Ecobank Nigeria has partnered with bioreports, a media entrepreneur and blogger, to empower women.

The Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Patrick Akinwuntan, said the decision to partner with ‘bioreports Selfmade Woman Conference’ aligned with the bank’s empowerment policy for women.

Akinwuntan spoke at Ikeji’s ‘2021 Selfmade Woman Conference’ in Lagos.

He said Ecobank recognised women as the bedrock of most families and entrepreneurship in the society, and that to succeed as a nation, it was imperative to recognise women’s unique potential and support them sufficiently.

Akinwuntan, who was represented by the Head, Consumer Banking, Korede Demola-Adeniyi, said Ecobank remained a women-friendly bank and had been playing the role.

According to him, the bank has many initiatives and innovative products targeted at empowering female entrepreneurs in the country.

He said, “We have many women-centered empowerment programmes such as the Ecobank Female Entrepreneurs’ Initiative which is designed to empower, and support women-owned small-scale businesses.

“Under this initiative, there is special loan package where prospective female entrepreneurs could easily access credit facility with interest rates as low as one per cent.

“Through EFEI, we have trained many female business owners on digital marketing skills in our state-of-the-art academy and have also organised capacity building workshop for them.”

Also speaking, Ikeji said she was motivated to partner with Ecobank because of the bank’s various women-friendly programmes.

She said many individuals, especially women who owned small businesses, were supported by the bank to succeed.

“I am very passionate about women succeeding and it was very important for me to put something together as a platform where successful women would meet and mentor those aspiring to be successful,” she said.

