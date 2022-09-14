Ecobank Group: Jeremy Awori to succeed Ade Ayeyemi as Group CEO

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), the parent company of the Ecobank Group, has announced that the current Group Chief Executive Officer, Ade Ayeyemi, will retire after he attains the age of 60, in accordance with ETI policy.

The Board of Directors selected Jeremy Awori to succeed Ayeyemi as Group Chief Executive Officer of ETI.

The relevant effective dates will be communicated in due course, a statement on Tuesday says.

The announcement was made on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.

Alain Nkontchou, Ecobank Group Chairman, thanked Ayeyemi for his immense contribution during his seven years at the helm of the Ecobank Group as Group CEO.

“Ade can be rightly proud of his success in leading the implementation of the Roadmap to Leadership strategy, navigating Ecobank through challenges, seizing opportunities, and positioning Ecobank for sustainable long-term growth.

“Ade’s deep knowledge, unrivaled vision, commitment and infinite passion made all the difference. It has been a real pleasure working with him.

“I count on his continuous support to ensure a smooth transition as we onboard Jeremy Awori as the new Group CEO.

“Jeremy Awori is a highly respected leader in the banking industry with significant achievements in his previous capacities.

“The Board of Directors strongly believes that his drive and strong focus on results will be vital in steering the Group in its next phase” Nkontchou stated.

On his part, Ayeyemi expressed deep gratitude for the opportunity to lead the Ecobank Group.

“It is a privilege to lead an amazing team of Ecobankers in bringing the Ecobank Group back to growth and continuing to realise our commendable pan-African mandate.”

He also expressed his commitment to a smooth transition and onboarding of his successor.

The incoming Group CEO, Awori, responding to the announcement of his appointment said: “It is a great honour to be appointed Ecobank Group’s Chief Executive Officer.

“I look forward to consolidating the transformation of Ecobank, a truly pan-African institution full of talented people, while innovating to create value for all Ecobank’s stakeholders.

“I am humbled by the opportunity to contribute to the continent’s economic development and financial integration with Ecobank Group”

The News Agency of Nigeria (Bioreports) reports that Awori is joining Ecobank Group following a 25-year long career in the banking industry, with almost a decade leading Absa Bank Kenya Plc as the CEO & Managing Director.

Before joining Absa, Jeremy held multiple leadership roles at Standard Chartered Bank across the Middle-East and Africa. He brings a wealth of experience, skills, and industry know-how to the Ecobank Group. (Bioreports)

–