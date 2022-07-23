Home WORLD NEWS EC hands over Murmu victory certificate
WORLD NEWSWorld News Asia

EC hands over Murmu victory certificate

by News
0 views
ec-hands-over-murmu-victory-certificate

NEW DELHI: Election Commission officials on Friday handed over the certification of election of Droupadi

Murmu

as the 15th President of India — signed by chief election commissioner

Rajiv Kumar

and election commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey — to the

Union

home secretary, completing the formal process of election to the office of President of India.

The certification — presented to home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla by senior deputy election commissioner Dharmendra Sharma and senior principal secretary Narenda N Butolia — will be read out at Murmu’s oath-taking ceremony to be held on July 25.

The commission on Friday put on record its sincere appreciation to entire team of officials for their cooperation.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Sena vs Sena: Election Commission asks Uddhav, Shinde...

Cross-voters may change party, Gujarat Congress says after...

Jamiat factions’ nod to merger, but no deadline

Didi inked Darjeeling pact with BJP: Congress

Police arrest leading gay activist in crackdown on...

1st week of monsoon session of Parliament washed...

Hoist tricolour at your home on August 13-15:...

White House announces new $270m military package for...

What’s behind Italy’s latest political turmoil?

Russia and Ukraine sign grain export deal: What...

Leave a Reply