ec-hands-over-murmu-victory-certificate

NEW DELHI: Election Commission officials on Friday handed over the certification of election of Droupadi

Murmu

as the 15th President of India — signed by chief election commissioner

Rajiv Kumar

and election commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey — to the

Union

home secretary, completing the formal process of election to the office of President of India.

The certification — presented to home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla by senior deputy election commissioner Dharmendra Sharma and senior principal secretary Narenda N Butolia — will be read out at Murmu’s oath-taking ceremony to be held on July 25.

The commission on Friday put on record its sincere appreciation to entire team of officials for their cooperation.

