ec-hands-over-murmu-victory-certificate

NEW DELHI: Election Commission officials on Friday handed over the certification of election of Droupadi
Murmu
as the 15th President of India — signed by chief election commissioner
Rajiv Kumar
and election commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey — to the
Union
home secretary, completing the formal process of election to the office of President of India.
The certification — presented to home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla by senior deputy election commissioner Dharmendra Sharma and senior principal secretary Narenda N Butolia — will be read out at Murmu’s oath-taking ceremony to be held on July 25.
The commission on Friday put on record its sincere appreciation to entire team of officials for their cooperation.