ebuka’s-wife-and-cute-daughters-celebrate-him-with-adorable-video-on-39th-birthday

Top Nigerian media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, clocked 39 on July 14 and his family made it a memorable one for him

His wife, Cynthia, shared photos of her man on her Instagram page and accompanied it with a sweet message

She also posted a video of their two daughters sending their father the most adorable birthday wishes

PAY ATTENTION: . is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Popular Nigerian media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s family was in a celebratory mood after he clocked a year older on July 14, 2021.

To celebrate the TV host on his 39th birthday, his wife, Cynthia, took to her Instagram page to shower accolades on her man.

The mother of two posted photos of Ebuka and accompanied it with a message where she described him as a sweet, strong, intelligent and kind man.

Ebuka’s wife and daughters celebrate him on his 39th birthday.

Photos: @justcynthia_o

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see . News on your Facebook News Feed!

Cynthia also explained how blessed she and the kids were to have him in their lives and proceeded to pray for his well-being.

Her post reads in part:

“Happy birthday to a sweet, kind, intelligent and strong man. The kids and I are extremely blessed to have you in our lives. You make loving you so easy.

“You have a way of bringing light and joy wherever you go. Your light will never go dim. May God’s favour never depart you in all that you do. I love you so much!”

Not stopping there, Ebuka’s wife posted an adorable video of their daughters, Jeweluchi and Irubinachi, sending a sweet birthday message to their father.

See the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join . Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Fans celebrate Ebuka with kind words

Fans and other celebrities in the entertainment industry soon trooped to the comment section to wish Ebuka well on his birthday. Read what some of them had to say below:

Officialosas:

“Happy birthday Ebuka!!! Blessings always.”

Chefzoeyblaq:

“Happy birthday to your husband Nne! God bless ur home❤️.”

Babs_cardini:

“Happy birthday to a great guy @ebuka; husband, father, super anchor person not forgetting fashion lord, many fruitful years ahead and have a magic filled celebration.”

Vicki_abuk:

“Awww Happy birthday our able host…Ruby be looking like her Daddy too much.”

Princessjecoco:

“Happy birthday Ebuka❤️.”

Happy birthday to Ebuka.

Ebuka holds back tears as he pays tribute to late Sound Sultan

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu had nothing but positive things to say about veteran singer, Sound Sultan, who recently passed on.

The Jagbajantis star died on July 11, 2021, after a long battle with throat cancer and was also buried on the same day in the US.

On a recent episode of Rubbin’ Minds on Channels TV, Ebuka paid an emotional tribute to the late singer and seemed to be holding back tears.

The TV host started out with his earliest memory of Sound Sultan and how he had missed a test in school because he wanted to watch the singer perform at the French Cultural Centre in 2003/2004.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact . instantly

Source: .