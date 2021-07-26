ebuka-returns-with-traditional-staff-he-took-to-bbnaija-house-15-years-ago,-shares-story-behind-it-(video)

Big Brother . host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has shared the history behind the traditional staff he slayed to the second live opening show, last night.

According to him, the traditional staff which he held to compliment his dressing last night was the same staff he took with him to the house when he was a housemate 15 years ago.

He revealed he borrowed the staff from his father, and many viewers back then assumed the staff was his ‘good luck charm’ as he went weeks without his name coming up for nomination.

Sharing new photos of him with the staff 15 years later, Ebuka wrote,

“15 years ago, I entered and exited the #BB. house holding this traditional staff I borrowed from my dad. I went several weeks without my name being mentioned for nomination and the viewers said the staff was my jazz. Well, its back again!!! Let’s see what good luck it brings me this season 🦁.”

Watch the video which captured the moment Ebuka entered the BBN house with the staff 15 years ago below,