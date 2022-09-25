Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Captured Having A Nice Time With Billionaire, Bill Gates

Nigerian media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has been captured having a nice time with world billionaire, Bill Gates.The renowned media personality made this known in a recent post that he made on his verified social media handle on the popular social media platform, Twitter.

“When Big Bill met Nnakenyi 🫱🏻‍🫲🏾”

@alrhemistt – One of the richest men in the world shaking hands with Bill Gates.

@thesheddyking – Did you tell him about the nnewi billionaires that are richer than him

@PharmKaycee – Those who said BBN is a show of immortality should watch Ebuka meet Bill gates. BBN is huge!

@Ikon__hq – Ebuka be looking like the billionaire and Bill Gates the igbo man 😂

@CHISOMB12 – Lol the way Ebuka put hand for Bill gate shoulder as if he is saying “how does it feel to be among the top 5 house mates”

@RichloveHillson – He must be so privileged and happy to met u ebuka. I can imagine the excitement on his face when he finally get the chance to shake hands with u. Auh Ebuka u are a very humble person 😫

@Tall_Aidee_ – Omor Ebuka be so lit🖤❤️Your dressing represented us well 🥀

