Home ENTERTAINMENT Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Captured Having A Nice Time With Billionaire, Bill Gates
ENTERTAINMENT

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Captured Having A Nice Time With Billionaire, Bill Gates

by News
0 views
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Captured Having A Nice Time With Billionaire, Bill Gates

Nigerian media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has been captured having a nice time with world billionaire, Bill Gates.The renowned media personality made this known in a recent post that he made on his verified social media handle on the popular social media platform, Twitter.

Sharing the photos, he wrote;

“When Big Bill met Nnakenyi 🫱🏻‍🫲🏾”

Some reactions the post got are;

@alrhemistt – One of the richest men in the world shaking hands with Bill Gates.

@thesheddyking – Did you tell him about the nnewi billionaires that are richer than him

@PharmKaycee – Those who said BBN is a show of immortality should watch Ebuka meet Bill gates. BBN is huge!

@Ikon__hq – Ebuka be looking like the billionaire and Bill Gates the igbo man 😂

@CHISOMB12 – Lol the way Ebuka put hand for Bill gate shoulder as if he is saying “how does it feel to be among the top 5 house mates”

@RichloveHillson – He must be so privileged and happy to met u ebuka. I can imagine the excitement on his face when he finally get the chance to shake hands with u. Auh Ebuka u are a very humble person 😫

@Tall_Aidee_ – Omor Ebuka be so lit🖤❤️Your dressing represented us well 🥀

Source: www.-

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Toke Makinwa Replies Those Accusing Her Of Having...

‘Listening To Reggae Is Better Than Watching The...

‘Trust Us, We Gonna Win The World Cup’

Ruger Speaks About His Recent Church Service

‘My 69-Year-Old Grandmother Is Having An Affair With...

Former Chinese Minister Sentenced To Death For Taking...

Olamide, BNXN, Pheelz, Others Feature on FIFA 23...

BBNaija Star Tacha Admits To Doing Liposuction

“No Divorce Until 10 Years After Marriage” –...

Women Supporting Women: OAP Moet Abebe Writes About...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.