ebuka-holds-back-tears-as-he-pays-emotional-tribute-to-sound-sultan-in-new-video

Top Nigerian media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, has also reacted to the death of veteran singer, Sound Sultan

The TV host recounted his first encounter with the singer in 2003 and how they eventually became neighbours and friends

Ebuka who seemed to be holding back tears said the late Sound Sultan was an amazing human being as he paid a touching tribute to the singer

Popular Nigerian media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, had nothing but positive things to say about veteran singer, Sound Sultan, who recently passed on.

The Jagbajantis star died on July 11, 2021, after a long battle with throat cancer and was also buried on the same day in the US.

On a recent episode of Rubbin’ Minds on Channels TV, Ebuka paid an emotional tribute to the late singer and seemed to be holding back tears.

Ebuka eulogises Sound Sultan on Rubbin’ Minds show.

The TV host started out with his earliest memory of Sound Sultan and how he had missed a test in school because he wanted to watch the singer perform at the French Cultural Centre in 2003/2004.

Ebuka continued that they ended up becoming good friends, neighbours, attended family events together and even went to the same gym for about three years.

The TV host said it was really disheartening and heartbreaking to hear about the death of his dear friend and sent his condolences to the late singer’s family and friends because they were definitely going through a hard time.

Ebuka said:

“I dare you to go anywhere and find out anything negative about Sound Sultan. We always say nice things when people pass away but this time everything being said about him is beyond the truth.

“An absolutely amazing human being, nice guy, warm soul. We just wish his soul continues to rest in peace.”

See the full video below:

Nigerians react to Ebuka’s touching tribute

Internet users took to the comment section to react to Ebuka’s emotional tribute to the late singer. Read what some of them had to say below:

Beverly_osu:

“So beautiful to watch .. The wisdom AND humility Respect forever.”

Abuyasr_d1st:

“I don’t know who would not cry!”

Graceymiss:

“It’s really painful, he really looked like a very nice person.”

Gistalways:

“He was even a comedian you would be greatly missed.”

May the soul of the departed continue to rest in peace.

Sound Sultan’s death is painful

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state reacted to the death of the veteran Nigerian musician and described it as a painful one.

In a statement shared on the Lagos state government’s Facebook page, Governor Sanwo-Olu expressed his sadness at the demise of Sound Sultan who he described him with many glowing words.

The politician also described the singer’s death as painful and explained that he was a highly talented person who used his gifts to ‘advance the course of mankind’.

