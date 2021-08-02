ebonyi:-police-probe-killing-of-esn-officer

The Ebonyi State Police command says it has commenced investigations into the shooting of an Ebubeagu Security Network, ESN, personnel on Saturday.

Recall that the ESN officer, simply identified as Seriki, was reportedly shot during the All Progressives Congress (APC) ward congress in the Ugwuachara area of Ebonyi Local Government Area of the State.

CP Aliyu Garba, the Commissioner of Police in the State, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday that investigations had commenced on the incident.

Biafra: Ebubagu not after ESN, IPOB in south easth – Umahi

He said, “We’re still investigating the incident and we will brief the press at the end of the investigation.”

Other sources, however, gave NAN different versions of the incident.

One of the sources said that Seriki was shot during an exchange of gunfire with some unknown gunmen who tried to snatch the ward congress voting materials.

“The Ebubeagu personnel, with the assistance of security agencies, engaged the unknown gunmen who later fled the scene, having been overpowered.

“The personnel was hit during the crossfire, while efforts to revive him at the Alex-Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital Abakaliki yielded no result,” the source narrated.

Another source, however, said it was during the exchange of fire that personnel of one of the security agencies accidentally shot the Ebubeagu operative.

“He was mistakenly shot by a security personnel, as they were pursuing the fleeing gunmen,” he said.