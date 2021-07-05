Home NEWS Ebonyi: Gov Umahi appoints new Chief of Staff
NEWSNews Africa

Ebonyi: Gov Umahi appoints new Chief of Staff

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
ebonyi:-gov-umahi-appoints-new-chief-of-staff

The Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi has approved the appointment of Chief Samuel Okoronkwo as his new Chief of Staff to his government.

The Governor disclosed this in a statement issued by Secretary to State Government, Dr Kenneth Ugbala, on Monday in Abakaliki.

According to the statement, Okoronkwo has been directed to resume work with immediate effect.

“Governor Dave Umahi has approved the appointment of Chief Samuel Okoronkwo as Chief of Staff, Government House, Ebonyi.

“He has been directed to resume his office as the appointment is with immediate effect,” the statement said.

Until his recent appointment, Okoronkwo was the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

He is currently replacing Mrs. Queen Agwu, who was relieved of her position recently.

South-East doesn’t want war, secession – Umahi speaks on Biafra agitation

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

BREAKING: Southern govs give deadline for implementation of...

BREAKING: Women block Kachia road in Kaduna over...

Sanwo-Olu hosts 16 southern governors for fresh discussion...

ICYMI: 10 arrested as Sowore’s group attempts to...

Obasanjo denies plan to float ‘new political party’...

I wasn’t part of the protest, says Ogboni...

Kano Assembly suspends anti-corruption agency chairman | The...

Oodua Nation: Osun Monarch Urges Sunday Igboho To...

“Chances to find somebody alive are close to...

3 men found dead at Georgia country club,...

Leave a Reply