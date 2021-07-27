Home News Africa Ebonyi Assemby confirms 4 Commissioner-nominees – bioreports
Ebonyi Assemby confirms 4 Commissioner-nominees

Ebonyi medical varsity

The Ebonyi House of Assembly on Monday in Abakaliki, screened and confirmed four commissioner-nominees sent to it by Governor Dave Umahi.

The nominees are Dr Daniel Umezurike, Dr Stephen Odo, Chief Sunday Inyima and Dr Sunday Nwangele.

The nominees whose names were sent to the Assembly for confirmation, were dropped by the governor during a partial cabinet reshuffle recently.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that before the dissolution of the cabinet, Umezurike was the Commissioner for Health, while Odo served as Commissioner for Solid Minerals.

Inyima and Nwangele were Commissioners for Business Development; and Water Resources and Grants and Donor Agency, respectively.

Mr Francis Nwifuru, the Speaker of the House, while congratulating the nominees, described them as people with good antecedents.

(NAN)

