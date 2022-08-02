ebenezer-obey-loses-48-yr-old-son,-olayinka

Veteran Juju singer, Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi, has lost one of his sons, Olayinka Olalekan Obey-Fabiyi.

According to family sources, the late Olayinka died on Friday, July 29, 2022 at the age of 48 and was laid to rest on Saturday, July 30.

As at the time of filing this report, the cause of his death was yet to be ascertained.

In other news, the suspected Kidnappers of Nollywood actors, Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel aka Agbogidi, have demanded the sum of $100,000 for their release.

Recall that Okereke and Clemson, who are members of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), were abducted on their way from a movie set in Ozalla Town in Enugu State, on Thursday, July 28.

The AGN national president, Emeka Rollas gave this update while speaking with Premium times, said ;

“The kidnappers have made contact with the families and are demanding the sum of $100,000. We pray to God for his intervention and for Him to put confusion in their midst.

We are also working closely with the different security operatives, but we are not sure what to expect from them because the same thing is happening everywhere in the country.”

The President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, while giving an update on the matter on Friday, also disclosed that all the money in Cynthia Okereke’s account had been cleared.