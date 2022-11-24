Easy-to-use tablet

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Easology is easy-to-use, yet with all the latest technology & features.

Designed to be easy to use, the new Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Easology is perfect for those who wish to make the most out of new technology. The tablet is packed with the latest technology and features that you’d expect from a cutting-edge brand like Samsung, but with easier navigation, intuitive layouts and large text and icons for maximum accessibility. Perfect for searching the internet, video calling your relatives, watching videos, using social media and much more. With fast processing, a long-lasting battery and tons of storage, download all your favourite apps from the Google Play store and start surfing the internet.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Easology is exclusively available from the Easology webshop, with an RRP of £229.99.

Visit www.easology.net/candis to learn more (and to see any exciting offers)

