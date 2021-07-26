easy-pie-crust-recipes-for-summer-desserts

When it’s time to bake, place the pie plate on a rimmed baking sheet so it’s easy to get in and out of the oven. Sometimes, a no-roll crust will puff or slump while baking, but that’s no big deal: Check it halfway through baking and, while the crust is still warm, use the same measuring cup or glass to gently press it back into place, then bake until set.

Once cool, fill as you like. The recipes below include a panna cotta-like custard, a honey-sweetened pudding and frozen yogurt swirled with berries. They all go into the fridge or freezer to chill so that you can do the same. For an even easier option, fill the cooled crusts with your favorite store-bought ice cream, letting it soften slightly before smoothing and freezing again. Top any of the options with piles of sliced stone fruit or sweet summer berries, and you’ve turned a humble cream pie into a real showstopper.

These desserts are a win for pie lovers everywhere, especially come late summer when most of us would rather be outside. With results so good and reliable, they are exactly what sunny days call for: a light lift for a much sweeter season.